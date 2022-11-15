Kenya: No Changes Should Be Made On Cbc, KNUT Maintains

Nairobi — Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Collins Oyuu has said that nobody should interfere with the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The SG argues that the government should heavily invest in the CBC saying that it is one of the best curriculums Kenya ought to adopt.

Oyuu was speaking at the burial of a former KNUT official.

The Unionist noted that the new curriculum was at first rejected by the KNUT because it was implemented at the wrong time.

"At inception the KNUT rejected the CBC because we wanted everything to be put in place to help in its implementation and adoption," Oyuu stated.

He said that on 13th, March, 2019, KNUT conducted a research that revealed the unpreparedness of teachers to carry out the CBC, lack of adequate infrastructures to accommodate learners and inadequate teacher training on the CBC.

He said all KNUT leaders' views to President William Ruto's taskforce that has been going around the country for views over the CBC implementation were the same; that CBC should not be scrapped.

"What we are asking the government is that it fully funds the CBC and removes the burden from parents," Oyuu said.

Oyuu noted that the second research revealed that grades 7, 8 and 9 should be accommodated at the primary section as the secondary schools lack enough infrastructures to accommodate the learners adding that the CBC classrooms that were built by former education CS George Magoha are fully occupied due to the 100 percent transition.

Oyuu added that KNUT is also focused on working with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to address the teachers' promotion.