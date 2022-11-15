Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Refuses to Appear in Court - SSS

14 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The State Security Service (SSS), on Monday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), refused to appear in court.

When the trial judge, Binta Nyako, resumed proceedings in the matter, on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar, informed the court that Mr Kanu was not in court.

Mr Abubakar motioned to a lawyer from the SSS, to address the court on Mr Kanu's absence.

The SSS lawyer, whose name was not readily available, said "My Lord, the defendant (Mr Kanu) woke up this morning (Monday) and refused to come to court."

He said Mr Kanu was earlier informed about Monday's proceedings but declined to be brought to court.

Reacting to the development, Mike Ozekhome, lead lawyer to Mr Kanu, wondered why the IPOB leader would not appear in court.

Mr Ozekhome told the court that Mr Kanu had always wanted to be present in court for his trial.

"The defendant (Mr Kanu) was always begging that he wants to be physically present in court, even at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. We are surprised that the same person would decline to come to court," Mr Ozekhome said.

