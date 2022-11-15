Nigerian Military Declares Bello Turji, 18 Other Terror Suspects Wanted

DHQ says the wanted persons are notorious bandits/terrorists that have been terrorising Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The Nigerian military has declared 19 suspected terrorists wanted and placed a N5 million bounty on each of them.

The details of the 19 terrorists are contained in a poster released by the Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters, Jimmy Akpor.

The information on the poster revealed that the N5 million cash reward is for anyone who could provide information that could lead to the arrest of any of the wanted terrorists.

The wanted persons are notorious bandits/terrorists that have been terrorising Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States, Mr Akpor, a major general, said.

According to the defence headquarters, the wanted terrorists are as follows -

1. Sani Dangote who hails from Dumbarum Village in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara

2. Bello Turji Gudda from Fakai in Zamfara

3. Leko from Mozoj Village in Mutazu LGA of Katsina State

4. Dogo Nahali - Yar Tsamiyar Village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State

5. Halilu Sububu from Sububu Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara

6. Nagona - from Angwan Galadima in Isa LGA of Sokoto State

7. Nasanda from Kwashabawa Village in Zurmi LGA of Zamara

8. Isiya Kwashen Garwa from Kamfanin Daudawa Village of Faskari in Katsina State

9. Ali Kachalla, aka Ali Kawaje, from Kuyambara Village in Dansadau Maru of Zamfara

10. Abu Radde from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

11. Dan-Da from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina;

12. Sani Gurgu also from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina

13. Umaru Dan Nigeria - from RAFI Village in Mada District of Gusau

14. Alhaji Ado Aliero from Yankuzo Village in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara

15. Monore from Yantumaki Village in Dan LGA, Katsina State

16. Gwaska Dankarami from Shamushele Village in Zuri LGA of Zamfara

17. Baleri - from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara

18. Mamudu Tainange from Varanda Village in Batsari LGA of Katsina State

19. Nagala from Maru LGA of Zamfara.

The military urged anyone with any information on the wanted terror suspects to call 09135904467.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Akpor did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES' request for further information on the matter. When this newspaper called him on his mobile phone, he did not pick up but instead sent a text message saying he should be reached by SMS. He did not however reply to the SMS sent to him.

PREMIUM TIMES investigations have detailed the terror activities of Bello Turji and some of the other people on the wanted list. Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in north-west Nigeria due to the activities of the terrorists.

Mr Turji had on several occasions escaped military air strikes aimed at killing him.

In August, the terrorist reportedly repented and embraced peace overtures by Zamfara State Government.

The Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha, said Mr Turji's repentance had resulted in peace in Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government areas of Zamfara.

The military is, however, clearly unpertubed by the claims of the Zamfara government.