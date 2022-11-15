Rwanda: Rubavu Residents 'Not Worried By DR Congo Tensions'

Following the arrival of nearly 100 refugees from DR Congo fleeing clashes between government forces and the M23 rebels, local authorities in Rubavu District say residents are confident in the security organs protecting them.

On Sunday November 13, reports emerged that a group of 89 Congolese had crossed into Rwanda fleeing the clashes.

The Congolese refugees who are fleeing their home entered Rwanda through Kabuhanga border post. They are said to have come from the areas of Ruhunda and Buhumba in eastern DRC.

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, the Mayor of Rubavu District, Ildephonse Kambogo said that authorities are closely following the situation and that refugees who arrived are being well taken care of.

"Residents have been very welcoming to the refugees and they offered to accommodate them. We have not seen an increase in the numbers yet but we have put in place contingence measures in case they increase," Kambogo said.

Among the contingence measures include accommodation and feeding, screening and treatment among others.

When asked about residents' reaction to incidents happening across the border, the mayor said, "We don't know what is happening across but our residents have utmost confidence in the security organs, that's why issues happening across the border do not cause any panic."

The Congolese refugees entered Rwanda through Bugeshi Sector, those that arrived are from 33 families, including 56 children.

Fights broke out between the FARDC and its allied forces including FDLR against the M23 rebels on October 20 when DR Congo attempted to recapture territories that were occupied by M23. This resulted in the M23 pushing back and this intensified the war.

DR Congo army has been using heavy weapons along areas bordering Rwanda.

Rwanda has accused DR Congo of providing logistical support to FDLR, a terrorist group whose members orchestrated and directly participated in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. DR Congo is also accused of embedding the FDLR in its national army.

DR Congo has not denied the accusation but instead claimed that FDLR 'is weak'.

DR Congo has also been accused of several acts of provocation including shelling on the Rwandan territory three times this year and the DR Congo fighter jet violating Rwandan airspace and briefly landing at Rubavu airport - an act Rwanda dubbed as outright provocation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Congo-Kinshasa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DR Congo accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels and consequently expelled Rwanda's Ambassador, a decision Rwanda described as 'regrettable'.

Efforts to de-escalate tension between the two countries are underway and include the Luanda roadmap signed in July.

The roadmap for ending hostilities was reached at an Angola-brokered summit between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi.

According to the roadmap, the two countries agreed to normalise the political and diplomatic relations and establish a climate of trust between the states of the region and create optimal conditions for dialogue and political consultation to resolve the current security crisis in eastern DR Congo.

The roadmap also instructs an immediate defeat of the "FDLR and its splinter groups (CNRD, FLN, RUD-Urunana, and FPPH-Abajyarugamba) which are at the origin of tensions between Rwanda and DRC and play a major role in the insecurity of DR Congo."

The roadmap also committed to reactivating the Joint Intelligence Team Rwanda-DR Congo and agreeing on the practical modalities to fight the FDLR in coordination with regional mechanisms and blocs.

Part of the regional agreement is the Nairobi process that established inter-Congolese peace dialogue and the East African Force under which Kenya has already deployed its contingent to DR Congo.