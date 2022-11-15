Liberia's First Retail Shopping Facility, Monrovia Mall, Breaks Ground On Wednesday

The Much — Awaited groundbreaking ceremony for Monrovia Mall, the first of its' kind' modern retail shopping facility in Liberia will kick off on Wednesday, the 16th of November 2022.

The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM and will be at the proposed project location, ERA Supermarket Complex.

H.E Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jewel Howard Taylor, other dignitaries, and government officials are expected to grace the occasion. Other guests include the International Community, the Business community, Diasporan community, Investors, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and other distinguished individuals.

During the Ceremony, the Honorable Vice President will perform the groundbreaking as well as the project unveiling.

The promoters will offer participation in the project on a private placement basis to individuals and institutions(investors) willing to consider an investment in the form of debt or equity.

The total project cost is US$47.4 million and is promoted by the West African Development Company (WADCO). WADCO is owned by Loita Capital Partners International (Loita - www.loita.com) and Era Trade Corporation.

With a pool of renowned African experts (anchored by South-African Design & Architecture) as the core Technical Team, the project promises to be and iconic piece in Liberia and one of the very best in West- Africa.

Construction works will kick off immediately after the groundbreaking and is expected to be finished over an Eighteen (18) - month period. The Mall will sit on a total land area of 18500m2; 10600m to be currently developed under phase 1, with apartments and a conference/casino/hotel development under phase 2.

This project has not only set the foundation for additional job creation, but it has also offered opportunities for Liberians "not to be spectators but full participants in their own economy".