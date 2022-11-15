Liberia: PAL Deeply Concern About the Reported PUL Voter's Roll Crisis

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) says it is deeply concerned about the reported Voter's Roll Crisis ahead of the upcoming Press Union of Liberia (PUL) election.

According to a press statement issued over the weekend, PAL says it is unfortunate that PUL as watchdog of society will be engulfed in such ugly situation ahead of the national elections in 2023.

PAL says the public depends on journalists as watchdogs of society to lead by example especially at a time it would look up to journalists to expose the ills of elections at the national level.

PAL is therefore urging the leadership of the PUL, the elections, and membership committees to seriously take note of the prevailing situation ahead of congress to avoid dark clouds from hanging over the elections.

PAL also calls on those expressing concerns to carefully follow all laid down procedures approaching same with caution.