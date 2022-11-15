Liberia: PAL Deeply Concern About the Reported PUL Voter's Roll Crisis

14 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) says it is deeply concerned about the reported Voter's Roll Crisis ahead of the upcoming Press Union of Liberia (PUL) election.

According to a press statement issued over the weekend, PAL says it is unfortunate that PUL as watchdog of society will be engulfed in such ugly situation ahead of the national elections in 2023.

PAL says the public depends on journalists as watchdogs of society to lead by example especially at a time it would look up to journalists to expose the ills of elections at the national level.

PAL is therefore urging the leadership of the PUL, the elections, and membership committees to seriously take note of the prevailing situation ahead of congress to avoid dark clouds from hanging over the elections.

PAL also calls on those expressing concerns to carefully follow all laid down procedures approaching same with caution.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.