Liberia: Central Prison Hails Jeety's Continuous Support

The Monrovia Central Prison on Friday hailed the continuous humanitarian work toward inmates and the facility by Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety) and his Jeety Trading Corporation.

In observance of a national holiday which marked the start of the conduct of the 2022 National Housing and Population Census on 11 November, Mr. Jeety and his delegation fed over one thousand inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The former Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia routinely feeds the prison population at the Monrovia Central Prison and extends the initiative to the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County.

The food package for each inmate included hot home-cooked rice and beans, cake, soft drink, and water, among others.

Col. Varney Lake, Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent, thanked Mr. Jeety and his entourage for their continuous support to the inmates and the prison compound.

Col. Lake said Mr. Jeety is always there for the Monrovia Central Prison, and his humanitarian efforts are not strange to the prison population.

"We will continue to be grateful for your assistance to us," said Col. Lake.

During the feeding exercise, Mr. Jeety urged all business people in Liberia and across the globe to help those in need, especially inmates.

Jeety suggested that it's good to give not to get in return, but to inspire others.

Mr. Jeety indicated that business people get profits in return for doing business, but noted also that when you serve humanity, your reward or profit is in heaven.

In addition to the food provided, Mr. Jeety assured the prison authorities that the problems with the hand pumps in the prison compound will be solved as soon as possible.

He said it is intended to help provide water for the facility in case there is a lack of electricity to pump water through the pipelines installed last year.