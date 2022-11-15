Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Terminates Appointment of Charles Adu Boahen

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

In a press release issued by the Presidency on Monday, the statement said, "after being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment."

The press release stated also that the President has refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

The President thanked Mr Adu Boahen for his services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.