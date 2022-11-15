Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Terminates Appointment of Charles Adu Boahen

14 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

In a press release issued by the Presidency on Monday, the statement said, "after being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment."

The press release stated also that the President has refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

The President thanked Mr Adu Boahen for his services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.