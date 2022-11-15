Ghana: The Galamsey Economy Exposé to Show At Venue As Scheduled - AICC

14 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said the Galamsey Economy Exposé by Tiger Eye P. I will be shown at the venue as scheduled.

AICC management issued a rejoinder, noting that its attention had been drawn to comments in the public domain (social media) indicating that it was preventing Tiger Eye from using the venue for the public showing of "the Galamsey Economy Exposé "on November 14th and 15th 2022.

"Our attention has been drawn to reports that an advertised event due to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) by Tiger Eye was being moved from our venue.

"The initial confusion was due to a scheduling conflict at the level of the AICC staff and not in any way a political decision as being speculated," it stated.

According to the rejoinder, the matter has been resolved, "We have made contact with the organizers and the event is expected to come off as scheduled" it added.

