Rwanda: MP Mbonimana Resigns After 'Drunk Driving Incidents'

Member of Parliament Gamariel Mbonimana has confirmed to The New Times that he tendered in his resignation to the Speaker's office on Monday, November 14.

He cited personal reasons in his resignation letter.

However, his resignation came after President Paul Kagame expressed concerns over a lawmaker whose name constantly appeared in police reports for drunk driving and was always let free because he enjoys immunity as a member of parliament.

Speaking during a gala dinner organized by Unity Club, Kagame said that someone who has immunity shouldn't use it to endanger his life and the lives of others. He also revealed that the alleged lawmaker was found drunk driving at least six times but always claimed his immunity and walked away.

Unity Club is a body that brings together former and current members of cabinet and their spouses.

On Monday morning, reports emerged that the lawmaker in question is Mbonimana. A source at parliament told The New Times that Mbonimana arrived at the speaker's office by 6:30a.m to tender in his resignation.

When asked, Mbonimana said, "Yes, I tendered in my resignation for personal reasons."

With regards to drunk driving, Mbonimana said, "There will be a time when I will talk about that but for now I am not commenting about it."

The senate leadership was expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the issue of immunity enjoyed by legislators but was postponed indefinitely after Gamariel Mbonimana resigned on Monday morning. Mbonimana belongs to the Liberal Party headed by Donatille Mukabalisa, the Speaker of the Lower chamber of deputies.