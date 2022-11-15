Rwanda: We Can Beat Anyone, Vows SC Kiyovu's Nzeyurwanda

SC Kiyovu goalkeeper, Djihad Nzeyurwanda, has said that they are more than ready to challenge any other club for the Rwanda Premier League title.

Nzeyurwanda was the man of the match when SC Kiyovu beat Rayon Sports 2-1 on Friday, November 11, at Kigali Stadium and he is full of confidence that they will take every game as a final.

Nzeyurwanda made nine saves against Rayon to preserve a clean sheet up to the 87th minute, capping one of the great individual league campaigns.

"The team is still hungry for more points so I don't expect anything short of three points in every game. We are playing against good sides but I believe we have enough firepower to see them off," Nzeyurwanda said.

His heroics contributed to SC Kiyovu setting a new record against Rayon Sports after winning six games in the last seven since 2019-2020. In all competitions, Kiyovu Sports won six games, and both teams tied for one game. The seven games include five in the league, where Kiyovu Sports won four, one on the day of Gikundiro Day and the Made in Rwanda Cup.

"The longer we stay at the top; the more belief the players will start to feel that they can actually do it. We have no worries. We're top and we know it's still too early, so we must prepare game by game but the ultimate goal is to win the league."

"I am really impressed with my performance and I believe we are on the right track to win more matches."

SC Kiyovu has won seven league titles, three trophies, and one super cup. It was the only Rwandan club to go a whole season unbeaten in 1990 since its establishment in 1964.