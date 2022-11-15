Nigeria: Air Peace Suspends Flights Into Dubai Over Visa Ban

15 November 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Air Peace airline, yesterday, announced suspension of its Dubai operations indefinitely over inabilty of Nigerians to get visa to the country.

In a press statement by Airpeace management and a copy made available to LEADERSHIP, the airline said their operation will be suspended from Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022.

The statement reads, "We hereby inform the public, especially our Dubai passengers, that effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, we shall be suspending our Dubai operations till further notice.

"This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences.

"Air Peace has been operating into UAE even with the country's recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination."

"We shall provide further updates as the situation progresses. Passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Center Team- [email protected] to attend to their concerns."

LEADERSHIP recalls that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had in October, 2022, issued a notice to it's trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agents over visa ban on Nigerians.

It had read, "All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. The rejections will be sent in batches.

The rejections are general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. There will be no refund for rejected applications.

"Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments."

