Liberia: Local Market Online Platform Making Business and Shopping Easy for Liberians

Monrovia — While online shopping is still nascent on the continent, African tech startups are jumping in to solve the hard problems of making ecommerce work in Africa. One of them is a Liberian ecommerce company Ezee Market which, since its launch three years ago, it has raised more than one hundred thousand United States dollars for business with a ten percent interest rate and that depends on the product cost.

Ezee Market is a local Liberian business online platform that helps make shopping easier for customers and helps business owners sell their products in a more convenient way. It is similar to the world biggest shopping platform amazon.

According to McGill Wallace, sales and marketing manager of the company, the Ezee Market platform allows customers around the Country shop for products, and it is delivered in 24 hours or three days minimum depending on the location of the customers especially those in faraway counties including: Grand Gedeh, Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Kru, Lofa amongst others.

"It is more about bring a convenient way of doing shopping at no cost to the client. It helps people shop for products and we deliver it to them. The company also has a way of detecting fraud transaction and we have been able to save up to US$ over the past three years in fraud transaction.

Fraud transaction is where someone used you credit card to purchase on our platform. We are in partnership with all of the banks in Liberia every time there is a transaction on our platform we contact the banks and they give us your contact and we contact the account owner to confirm whether they are the ones making the transaction? if the answer is no we contact the police and they handle it and if there was a purchase made with your card we issue the refund back to your account."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ezee Market success reflects the massive potential ecommerce has on Liberia, especially the appetite of Liberians to seek and pay for goods and services online. It is tapping into this huge potential by solving payment issues merchants and consumers face when they pay for products online via different payment methods across the country.

Ezee Market has an ecosystem of consumer and business-facing solutions that are connected to one API and help facilitate cross-border and local commerce.

Some businesses partnering with the platform includes Quick Stop Shop, Curated Gifts Shop Liberia, AgroRetti Inc., Creamy Crunchy Delight, Stop & Shop supermarket, City Builders, Source IT electronics, Naz Naturals