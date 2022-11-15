Liberia: Senate Passes Controlled Drugs Law

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has passed into law the 'Controlled Drug and Substances Act of 2014". The Senate took the decision in its Session last Thursday, November 10, 2022, following hours of debate among Senators.

Taking the decision, the Senate categorized drug crime into two categories, hence making it non-bailable and bailable depending on the gravity of the crime.

In the wisdom of the Senate, those who are involved in the importation, distribution, massive production, and custody of illicit drugs shall not be granted the right to bail when caught in the act, while the end users of the drug shall have the right to a bail when apprehended in the act.

The passage of the Act was preceded by a report from the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Claim and Petition, accompanied by a motion filed by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

Meanwhile, President Pro Tempore Albert Chie, has appointed a Conference Committee to work with the House of Representatives in harmonizing key components of the Act, which was previously passed by the House of Representatives for onward submission to the Senate for concurrence.

Those appointed to the Conference Committee include Senators Varney G. Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence of Grand Bassa County, Augustine Chea of Sinoe County, Steve A. Zargo and Joseph K. Jallah of Lofa County.

In another development, the Senate has taken a short break until November 22, 2022, as a result of the conduct of the National Population and Housing Census, which was expected to begin last Friday.

The Senate took the decision upon signing of a resolution to approve the census from November 11, 2022, to November 22, 2022, in order to afford Senators, the opportunity to return to their various counties so as to be enumerated (counted).