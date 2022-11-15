Liberia: Top Indian Businessman Upjit Singh Sachdeva Inspires Local, Foreign Entrepreneurs to Give to Society

Monrovia — The former Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva has challenged entrepreneurs in Liberia and other parts of the world to be an inspiration to less fortunate individuals and groups in the respective areas they find themselves.

Mr. Sachdeva, who is commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia, is the owner of the Jeety Trading Corporation and other businesses operating in the country.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Jeety Rubber Liberia Limited Company, which is currently being constructed in Weala, Margibi County.

He said both foreign and local business owners should exert efforts in aiding needy individuals and groups, void of expecting anything in return.

Mr. Sachdeva made the call on Friday, November 11 when he presented hot cooked meal, cake, soft drinks and water to inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

He also provided hundreds of plates and jelly cans for the inmates.

The presentation of the food and other items to the inmates is part of his hot cooked meal initiative launched in 2017 to combat against hunger in the post conflict nation. It came to the spotlight during the heat of the coronavirus outbreak in Liberia.

Since its inauguration, nearly 4M plates of hot cooked meal have been distributed to the less fortunate youths and children, visually impaired, old folks, and physically challenged, among others.

He used the occasion to urge his fellow compatriots during businesses in Liberia and other areas to look beyond while extending kind gestures to others because, they rewards are above.

Mr. Sachdeva emphasized that though the essence of doing business is to make profits, local and foreign business owners should see the need to give portions of what they earned to the underprivileged, less fortunate and others who are in dire need of help in their respective areas of operations.

"Don't give to get; give to inspire others. As a businessman, you expect profits at the end of the month or year. But this petty cost that we do, the profits are waiting for you in Heaven. And so, I urge all businessmen and women across the globe to do these kinds of charity not only at the prisons but everywhere."

Mr. Sachdeva further vowed to reconstruct a damaged hand pump for the inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison in the soonest possible time.

Sometimes ago, the Indian business tycoon provided running water for the inmates and a generator to provide electricity, especially during the night hours.

Receiving the items, the Superintendent of the Monrovia Central Prison, Varney G. Lake commended "Jeety" for the gesture.

He disclosed that Mr. Sachdeva has been a "good friend" to the inmates and others at the prison compound.

He further recounted the immense and indelible contributions Mr. Sacdeva has made over the years at the prison facility.

"You have always been there for us. We will always be grateful to you for your assistance. On behalf of the inmate population, working staff and others, we want to thank you so much for what you have brought for us today. May God continue to bless you."

Mr. Sachdeva has also launched similar gesture at the Kakata Central Prison in Margibi County.

He has also made numerous interventions, including the provision of food and other assorted items for the wellbeing of the inmates there.

He pointed out that his decision taken to continuously provide assistance to citizens who are being reprimanded at various prison facilities, is to ensure that they too have access to sumptuous and nourished meal as compare to others who are out of these prison facilities.

"Jeety" maintained that despite being punished, these citizens also have the right to decent living and as such, help must have extended them.

He stressed that inmates are also human beings and therefore, their wellbeing must also be prioritized by not only the government, but others who can afford.

Mr. Sachdeva expressed the hope that after being reprimanded for their actions, inmates will become productive citizens in the future, following their rehabilitation into the society.