Liberian Entrepreneur Gets U.S. Prestigious Business Award

Monrovia — A Liberian Businessman based in the United States of America Businessman Aaron Zuo has received a prestigious business award for ensuring ethical standards and marketplace excellence.

The award comes barely four months after receiving the Tuazama Legacy Award for innovation and good business practices.

The award sets a bigger stage for Aaron Zuo who is also the CEO of 'Menwon Plumbing and Drain Services LLC' located in Massachusetts. The company emerged as a finalist of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) 2022 - awards for marketplace excellence.

This covers the New England Region from a list of thousands of reputable businesses.

The evaluation criteria among many focused-on commitment to ethical business practices, customer service, trust to meet and exceed customer expectations and increase customer satisfaction, as well as commitment to employees and the community.

'Menwon Plumbing and Drain Service' own by a Liberian has distinguished itself in the Plumbing Industry as a brand. It has a mission to give the best services and products to each customer and the vision to keep giving service to the generations to the best of its ability, the company finds credibility as a prime basis for quality services.

The company records of excellent services have place it in a first bracket accreditation with the world's largest professional accreditation firms which only go for the best including Better Business Bureau (BBB), AGIE's List, Home Advisory, etc.

In his award acceptance message Aaron mentioned: "I would like to thank my wife and family for their moral support. My Pastor and the entire Christ Center of Praise family for their prayers, Ms. Maria Maury our marketing Consultant, Mr. Kendrick Mentee, Business Advisor and Mr. John Yormie, Jr, Marketing and Administrative Assistant and Mr. Harry Harjani for his tech support.

"Most importantly, I would like to thank all our dear customers for their trust in Menwon. I would also want to extend special thanks to everyone from our community here tonight to support and celebrate with us.

"This award is special to our company, and we can assure the audience present here tonight and the entire world that we will continue to strive for ethical standards and best business practices".

As a licensed Plumber with over 17 years of working experience, Aaron leads with passion a team of professionals poised to deliver on promises, schedules and provide quality products. This has led to a genuine business brand marked by reliability and credibility.

The team goes above and beyond to not only make a business but to answer some of the most important health preventive and lifesaving calls through plumbing, heating and drain services.

"I am happy for this award. I think it should inspire everyone especially my fellow Liberians to find courage to do things right. We must prioritize integrity and put out good image of our dear country. It is my dream to help with plumbing programs in Liberia soon. It is very important for preventing some of the wide spread of diseases".

The company is in the A+ category of BBB.