Gambia: Senior Squad Players, Technical Staff Leave for Turkey As Int'l Training Camp Looms

14 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team players and technical staff yesterday Sunday 13 November 2022 left their respective destinations for Turkey, as their international training camp draws nearer.

The Scorpions are set to play two international friendly matches against Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania during their one-week international training camp in Turkey.

The Gambia will rub shoulders with DR Congo in their first international friendly match on 17 November 2022 before clashing with Tanzania in their second and final international friendly on 20 November 2022.

The Scorpions will use their international training camp in Turkey to improve on their weaknesses ahead of their crucial 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali in March 2023.

The Gambia currently sit 3rd place in Group F of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 3 points following their slender 1-0 win over South Sudan in their opening group match before losing to Congo 1-0 in their second group match.

Meanwhile, Mali sit top-spot in Group F of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with 6 points after winning their two opening qualifier matches.

