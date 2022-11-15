Senegal: ADB to Finance Construction of Bissau-Dakar Road

14 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The African Development Bank (ADB) will finance the construction of the Bissau-Dakar road corridor with $100.73 million allocated for the completion of the Farim-Tanaff-Sandinieri first phase.

The project involves the development of 49.40 kilometres of bitumen road - 23 kilometres in Guinea-Bissau and 26.40 kilometres in Senegal - as well as the construction of a 325 metre long bridge in the town of Farim, Guinea-Bissau, on the Cac River heh.

"This project will allow to improve the level of service of the Fatim-Tanaff-Sandinieri road, as well as the security and the crossing of the Cacheu River to access the capital of Guinea-Bissau," said Mohamed Cherif, country manager of African Development Bank in Senegal

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.