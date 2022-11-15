Gambia: Brikama, COSDA Clasp Debut Triumph in WCR Zonal Tourney

Brikama and COSDA on Thursday got their first victories in the 2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament after beating Farato, Busumbala and Yundum (FABY) and Gunjur in their opening group matches.

The Sateyba boys defeated FABY 2-1 in their Group B clash played at the Brikama Box Mini-Stadium to clutch their first win in the West Coast Region's biggest annual football fiesta.

COSDA beat Gunjur 1-0 in their Group B opener played at the Sinchu Alagie Football Field to grasp their debut victory in the West Coast Region's biggest yearly football showpiece.

Brikama and COSDA are both with 3 points each after defeating FABY and Gunjur in their opening group matches.

The duo will fight to win their remaining group matches to sail to the semi-finals of the 2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

FABY and Gunjur are both with zero point after slipping to Brikama and COSDA in their opening group matches.

Gunjur and FABY must win their remaining group matches and hope teams above them slip in order for them to navigate to the semi-finals of the 2022 West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Meanwhile, Sanyang drew 1-1 with Lamin at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field in Lamin, while Kombo Central Two drew goalless with Brufut at the Marakissa Football Field.