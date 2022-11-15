Gambia: Ala Promotion to Stage Hoyontan-France Bout Again

The King of Gambian wrestling arena, Hoyontan of Club Ndongo Ceesay, has reached an agreement to fight with France of Banjul Saku Ham Ham again.

The bout, which is going to be a rematch for both wrestlers, is to be staged by Alagie Morr Jobe of Ala Promotion following a series of meetings with the promoter.

The date for the much-awaited fight is yet to be confirmed by promoter Alagie Morr Jobe, but it is now in the lips of many wrestling fans across the country.

It would be recalled that Kukujang-based wrestler Hoyontan defeated Banjul-based wrestler France on referee's decision on 6 May 2018 in the first bout organised by the same promoter, Alagie Morr Jobe of Ala Promotion.

The combat is one of several bouts that wrestling enthusiasts are looking forward to after their first fight ended with a lot of controversy.