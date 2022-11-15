Rwanda: The Club Doesn't Want Me Anymore, Says APR's Adil

Moroccan coach Adil Mohamed Erradi has said he did not report back to APR FC because he was told by the club hierarchy that he is not wanted at the club anymore.

The tactician was, in October, handed a one-month suspension alongside club captain Djabel Manishimwe over misconduct. The two were involved in a public spat over the club's torrid run of form in continental and local football competitions.

Their suspension ended on November 13 but Adil is still in Morocco and has not returned to the club.

The tactician told Times Sport that the club management told him that he is not wanted at the club anymore.

"I was banned from doing my job; the leaders don't want me anymore... that's the truth," Adil told Times Sport on Monday, November 14.

The tactician claims he did not deserve the treatment that he experienced from his bosses as a coach who inspired them to three league titles in a row.

"I was not respected. I deserve more respectful treatment compared to what I experienced at APR FC," he said.

Asked what he will do next if his suspension was turned into a permanent sacking, Adil said: "We will see what follows, everything happens in its time."

Adil was not sacked

APR dismissed the coach's claims that he was expelled from the club indefinitely.

"We have always made it clear that he [Adil] was not sacked. He was rather suspended. Saying he was sacked is only according to his feeling," club spokesperson, Tony Kabanda, told Times Sport.

"He is now supposed to report back at the club and continue his job but he has not come yet. In this case, he will have to explain his absence then a decision will be made. The outcomes will be communicated after all those steps," he added.

Kabanda said Manishimwe reported back to work and is ready to resume training with the rest of the team.

Adil was appointed APR head coach in July 2019, leading the club to three consecutive league titles.

The tactician set the bar high for local rival clubs when APR recorded a 50-matches unbeaten run in local competitions until Mukura beat them 1-0 in a league match in February.

In July, the Moroccan signed a two-year contract extension that keeps him at the club until June 2024.

While a separation is not totally ruled out, APR are possibly treading cautiously to avoid mistakes that could cost them millions of francs in case Adil leaves the club before his contract expires.