Liberia: Naymote-Liberia Champions Women Political Participation in Bong

Bong County — Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has hosted a three-community-level dialogue focusing on women's political participation and preventing violence against women in electoral processes in Bong County.

The dialogues were held under the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia (SIDA), Irish Aid, the National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and UN Women Liberia.

Held in Salala at the Peace Hut Women Center in Totota and the Palala City Hall in the New Palala community lower from October 27 - 28 in Bong County, the meetings brought together diverse stakeholders, including traditional leaders, political parties, youth groups, women's groups, the media, persons with disabilities, and the Peace Hut women of Totota.

According to NAYMOTE Program Manager, Thor Peace Mahteh-Boyee, the dialogues were part of the institution's efforts to promote women's political participation and inclusion and support a safe space for women across the county.

"Our institution is working to prevent psychological, emotional, and physical violence meted against women when they express interest in contesting leadership positions," Peace said.

She maintained that creating a safe space for women in electoral processes and preventing violence against women during elections remains cardinal to the development process of Liberia, as their participation in politics is beneficial to both the community and society and strengthens peace and stability.

The NAYMOTE Program Manager continued that violence against women in politics is also a serious barrier to women's political participation, not only as candidates but as voters, party members, and elected or appointed officials that needs to be curtailed.

"We are placing premium on eradicating violence against women in elections because it denies them their rights to free and equal participation as well as threatens the legitimacy and sustainability of our democracy," she added.

At the end of the dialogues, participants appreciated NAYMOTE-Liberia and Partners for the dialogues conducted, adding that they had enhanced their understanding of the essence of women's political participation.

"Today is my first time learning about VAWIE/P and the five C's barriers to women's leadership and equal political participation. I can assure the organizers of this dialogue that I will use the lessons learned today to increase women political participation in my community," Florence Paye, a participant in Palala stated.

The participants shared different views on the topic and, developed action plans on how they could support women's political participation.

"Today, we developed action plans that I think, if supported, will put an end to most of the problems affecting women's political participation in Bong County," said Mary Pope, Head of Peace Hut Women, Totota.