Liberia: HILA Launches 3rd Annual Young Entrepreneurs Fair

Monrovia — - Promoting a Strong, Vital, and passionate Entrepreneurial Spirit in our Youth

HILA (Heritage International Leadership Academy), a distinctive international school of excellence, will host its annual HILA Young Entrepreneurs Fair on December 3, 2022, at its campus from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. ALL children aged 5 - 16 in Monrovia are welcome to apply and showcase their businesses and products during the one-day event.

The Fair attracts hundreds of visitors and is ideal for budding entrepreneurs to practice what is involved in starting a profitable business. There is no charge for students to participate in this event. Parents should guide their children through the simple business fair application at www.hilalib.org/bizfair or visit the HILA campus at B676 Old Sophie Rd Monrovia, Liberia, between 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The last day to register is Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Feel free to contact the office (+231 (0) 776 342 464) if you have questions.

Businesses receive awards in four categories: Most Innovative Product/Service, Most Creative Stand, Best Sales Pitch, and Judges Choice. A cash prize of USD 350 is awarded in each category. Participants must attend a mandatory business workshop focusing on essential topics such as business planning and pricing, marketing, and sales.

HILA will provide a booth with a 6-foot table and 1-2 chairs, but students must bring their tablecloths and are encouraged to design/decorate their booth.

The lively event attracts families, dignitaries, and CEOs of major enterprises. HILA's principal, Ms. Morris, an enthusiast of the yearly event, says, "We understand students are creative, innovative, risk-takers, and collaborators, so nothing beats the excitement of the actual day of the Fair, where we witness students here at HILA and various schools in Liberia bring their business ideas to life and proudly own their work!"

The Young Entrepreneur Fair is an excellent start to the holiday season. Bring your family and friends for a fantastic day of fun, live music, a raffle, food, entertainment, games, prizes, shopping, and camaraderie. We can't wait to see you!