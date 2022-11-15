Sierra Leone: Njala Finance Director Maintains Clean Record

Contrary to allegations peddled on social media against the Finance Director of the Njala University,Alusine Babatunde Newland, investigations conducted by this medium has proven otherwise.

After thorough investigations and interviews conducted by this medium, it was discovered that, the accusations of corruption brought against the Finance Director were malicious, false, and unverified.

It was revealed that, the Fnance Director, who was alleged to have been the architect of corruption in the institution, has made a significant contribution to preserving tranquility at Njala University during the last five years.

According to sources, Alusine Babatunde Newland has made a significant effort to maintain the University's financial stability by offering good financial advice to top management.

"He inherited billions of Leones (old Leones) in debt when he was appointed as Njala University's Acting Finance Director in 2018 and then substantive in 2020. Of that amount, substantial of it represented staff outstanding allowances, all of which were settled within a year based on his prudent financial advice, ensuring that the institution owes no category of staff any money."

Concord Times gathered that, Newland has consistently ensured that other allowances for all employee categories in the University are paid on time each month, making it the only higher public University in Sierra Leone to do so even when subventions are yet to be completely paid by Government for the financial year and with the huge Sierra Leone Grant-in-aid fees to be paid as well.

"In order to avoid the over-the-counter payments made before his appointment, he ensured that all casual workers had a bank account and made sure that their salaries are paid directly into those accounts."

Concord Timed also learnt that Junior staff workers at Njala University received their usual allowances in addition to a monthly salary that was more than the national minimum wage.

"We thus urge the person making these allegations to adopt our strategy of double-checking the veracity of information before publication rather than spreading inaccurate information about the University and assassinating the character of a dedicated individual like the Finance Director of Njala University."