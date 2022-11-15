Sierra Leone: Two Robbers Get 40 Years Imprisonment Each

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) has sentenced 24-year-old Chernoh Jalloh and Yomie Strasser King to 40 years imprisonment each, after they were found guilty of robbery with aggravation.

The Judge handed down the sentence after the accused persons were found guilty of the three counts of conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, and causing grievous bodily harm.

It was alleged that the convicts on diverse dates between the 14th May, 2022, and 16th May, 2022, in the Western Area of Freetown, republic of Sierra Leone, conspired together with others persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

It was alleged that the accused person being armed with black Knives robbed Mariama Turay of barbing machine, Puma Slippers, wedding ring, and other items of the total value of eleven million Leones, property of Mabinty Jalloh.

"I submit that the prosecution has proven it case beyond all reasonable doubt against the accused persons. I therefore hold the accused persons guilty as charged of the three count charge of conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, and causing grievous bodily harm. The two convicts are therefore sentenced to forty years imprisonment," ordered the judge.