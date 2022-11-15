Sierra Leone: Christian Aid, Ban Hold Annual Strategy Testing

Christian Aid Sierra Leone on Monday November 7, held a-one-day strategy testing engagement on one of their funded projects being implemented by Budget Advocacy Network (BAN).

The six years projected project which started in 2017, was directly funded by the Irish Aid Programme Grant (IPG), and it was aimed at promoting transparency and accountability and strengthening of revenue mobilisation in the country.

The one day engagement which was held at the Council of Churches Sierra Leone Conference Hall in Freetown, was attended by stakeholders, including officials from the Ministry of Finance, Audit Service Sierra Leone, National Revenue Authority, the Sierra Leone Police, Civil Society Organisations, local councils officials and others. The strategy testing engagement looked at political, economy, social technology, legal and environment.

Speaking at the event, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Coordinator at Christian Aid, Milton Vandy said the strategy testing was part of their program of activities they use to re-strategise their activities and implementing those activities.

He said the strategy testing engagement gives the project stakeholders the opportunity to make their contribution on the implementation of the project.

Head of Programs at BAN, Abdul Rahaman M. Sesay said BAN had been advocating and engaging for budget inclusion of many groups and that they have been achieving that dream.

Senior Programme Officer at Christian Aid, Chinsia Pascho-George said they hold strategy testing every year to look at what their partners have done towards achieving their project outcomes as outlined in their theory of change.

She said the engagement looked at BAN's project in improving financial management and support revenue mobilization drive, working with the Ministry of Finance and the National Revenue Authority and other key stakeholders in improving revenue mobilization.

She further stated that BAN also looks at how funds generated by key sectors including health, education, social protection and others and they also look at how ministries, department and agencies are responding to gender sensitive budgeting.

The Budget Advocacy Network (BAN) is a Network of Civil Society Organisations in Sierra Leone committed to work on budgets and budget policies to enhance policy making and implementation for sustainable and equitable development.