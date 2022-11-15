Sierra Leone: Zenith Bank Staff in Court for Allegedly Stealing Over Le100 Million

Former staff at Zenith Bank, Mavin Onyedakin Obina and Hassan Morie Jayah, on Friday, November 11, 2022, made another appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of Court No .1 as they were alleged of stealing over one hundred million Leones from the bank.

The accused persons were arraigned on two count charges of conspiracy contrary to Section 4(1)(a) of the Larceny Act of 1916 and larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act 1916.

The charge sheet indicated that the first accused, Marvin, between 1 May and 13 July 2021, at Zenith Bank in Freetown, being a servant employed by the bank, stole one hundred and eighty-three million, four hundred and forty-one thousand, six hundred and forty Leones (Le 183, 441,640), property of the bank.

The charge sheet further states that the second accused, Hassan, between 1 March and 18 June 2021, at Zenith Bank in Freetown, did steal fifty million Leones from the bank.

Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Sergeant 955 Marcathy Dwight Sergeant 8576 Issa Kamara attached to the Exhibit Office at CID HQ recognized the accused in the dock.

He said his duty is to keep records of all exhibit brought to the station and present them them in court when needed.

Sergeant Kamara recalled on 15 July, 2021, when DPC 1374 Bockarie M attached to the Major Incident Unit CID headquarters handed over to him twelve million, five hundred thousand Leones and the money was registered in their court register book against serial number RCE/2021 and that it has since been in his custody.

The money was tendered as exhibit FF to form part of the prosecution's case.

Defense Counsel M. S Kaniako did not cross examine the witness.

The accused are on bail and the matter was adjourned to the 2 December 2022.