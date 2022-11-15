Ghana: TTS Observes 80th Anniversary

The Trinity Theological Semi-nary (TTS) over the weekend celebrated its 80th Anniversa-ry with a call on the Seminary to con-tinuously inculcate into its students the values or doctrines that will help produce able Ministers of the gospel.

That, according to the Chairman of the Governing Council of TTS, Rt. Rev. Dr Paul K Boafo, would help students make meaningful impact in society leading to na-tional development

Rev. Dr Boafo said these when the TTS climaxed its 80th Anniversary celebrations with a thanksgiving service held at Trinity Unity Church (TUC) in Accra.

Held on the theme "Rebuild-ing Our Broken Walls: Raising Christ-like Disciples," the colour-

ful thanksgiving service was marked with songs of electrify-ing praises and worship led by the Choir of the TUC and TTS Praise Team and the cutting of a cake moulded in a form of a bible.

Rev. Dr Boafo explained that the TTS, since its humble be-ginning in Kumasi had achieved enormous success which in-cluded the training of Ministers of the gospel who had occupied various leadership positions in the country and beyond.

As such, he said there was the need to ensure that the reputation of the seminary of producing able leaders was not taken for granted and that efforts must be made to protect or improve upon it.

Rev. Dr Boafo, said the celebra-tion presented an opportunity to remember with profound gratitude the past, live the present with praise and to look forward to the future with confidence, hope and courage.

For this reason, he admonished the students, administration and the congregation of the TUC to always show gratitude to God for how far he had brought the Seminary and the church.

He said "80 years is a long time filled with manifestations of all inspiring moments which imposes on us the obligation to remember with profound gratitude to God."

"We need not to complain but look at what God has done for us as a Seminary and people," Rev. K. Boafo added.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the forefathers, trainers, faculty members and other relevant stakeholders in overseeing the growth and development of the students.

On his part, the President of the TTS, Very Rev. Prof. John-son Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu thanked the TUC, who contributed to the ceremony with an amount of GH₵30,000 for the continuous support for the Seminary since its inception.

He indicated that he was left with a year and a half to bring to an end his term as the President of the TTS.

However, Very Rev. Prof. Asa-moah-Gyadu, said he was ready to support the Seminary in diverse ways when given the chance.

The thanksgiving service was graced by members of the Governing Council TTS, Faculty heads, Alumni and other key stakeholders.