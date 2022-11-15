Ghana: GARCC, U.S. Ambassador Deepen Ties

15 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Arthur

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says the Region-al Coordinating Council (RCC) is ready to coop-erate with the United States (US) Embassy to deepen efforts towards making Accra work again.

He said this when the US Ambassa-dor to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer paid a courtesy call on him in Accra yesterday.

Mr Quartey said the call was to afford the Ambassador the opportunity to familiarise herself with the activities of the council and deliberate on some collaborations.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister used the opportunity to applaud the US Ambassador for taking time off her busy schedule for the visit.

For her part, Ms Palmer said the Em-bassy was appreciative of the efforts of the RCC in the developmental agenda of the country.

She also highly commended the minister for his works in the region and said the embassy was appreciative and supportive of them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.