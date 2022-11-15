Ghana: GARCC, U.S. Ambassador Deepen Ties

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says the Region-al Coordinating Council (RCC) is ready to coop-erate with the United States (US) Embassy to deepen efforts towards making Accra work again.

He said this when the US Ambassa-dor to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer paid a courtesy call on him in Accra yesterday.

Mr Quartey said the call was to afford the Ambassador the opportunity to familiarise herself with the activities of the council and deliberate on some collaborations.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister used the opportunity to applaud the US Ambassador for taking time off her busy schedule for the visit.

For her part, Ms Palmer said the Em-bassy was appreciative of the efforts of the RCC in the developmental agenda of the country.

She also highly commended the minister for his works in the region and said the embassy was appreciative and supportive of them.