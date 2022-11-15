Ghana: Army Ladies Stop Hasaacas Ladies ... As 23-Game Winning Streak in WPL Blown Off

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies' 23-match unbeaten run in the Malta Guinness-sponsored Ghana Women's League came crushing over the weekend when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Army Ladies in their Southern zone match-day six game played at the El-Wak Stadium.

Two first half strikes from Nan-cy Opoku in the 18th minute and Erica Appiah in the 45th minute were enough for the 'Camouflage Ladies' to end the run of the record four-time league champions - a run that span from last season.

Red-hot Hasaacas Ladies were huge favourites going into the game, having already cracked the same side twice last season; a 2-0 away win and a 4-1 home victory.

However, things took a different turn right from the blast of Refer-ee Audrey Awalma Atampugbire's whistle as the hosts took matters into their own hands and gave the opposition no breathing space on the ball.

After a series of misses by Zi-natu Alhassan, Angelica Sambique and Nancy Opoku in the first quar-ter of the game, Opoku got the connection right on 18th minute when she beat the backline to slot past goalkeeper Grace Banwaa in post for Hasaacas.

The goal lightened up the fans in the stadium, which was domi-nated by personnel of the military, who were on hand to support their team to victory.

The likes of Doreen Copson, Fi-duos Yakubu and Veronica Kumah Baah had turns to strike at goal in search of the equaliser, but goal-keeper Evelyn Yeboah stood her ground to deny them. Just before the break, striker Appiah broke free in the box to poke home the second goal and put the game beyond the visitors who came back in the second half roaring, but they failed to reduce the deficit.

The defeat means Hasaacas La-dies six points' lead at the summit of the log has been cut to three, following Faith Ladies victory.

In other Southern zone games, second-placed side Faith Ladies defeated Police Ladies 3-2 away; Thunder Queens drew 1-1 with Ladystrikers, while Ridge City lost 2-1 at home to Soccer Intellectuals.

In the Northern zone, defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies whitewashed newbies Candy Soccer Academy - beating them 6-2 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa. Pearl Pia Ladies defeated Tamale Super Ladies 3-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, while Dreamz Ladies beat AshTown Ladies 2-0 with Fabu-lous Ladies losing 1-0 to Supreme Ladies.