Ghana: President Terminates Appointment of Charles Adu Boahen ... Over Alleged Involvement in Corruption

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, over his alleged involvement in corruption.

The President took the decision when the allegation of Mr Boahen's involvement was brought to his notice, according to a statement from the Jubilee House.

"After being made aware of the allega-tions levelled against the Minister in the exposé, 'Galamsey Economy,' the President spoke to Mr Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations," the statement said Mr Boahen, son of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) first flag bearer in the 1992 Presidential Election, has served in President Akufo-Addo's administration since 2017.

According to Tiger Eye, Mr Boahen was allegedly caught on camera revealing that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needed a USD200, 000 token as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President's siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

The alleged revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in an undercover investigation, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates. This was an investigation into top-level corruption that undermines investor confidence in Ghana.

According to Mr Boahen, the Vice Presi-dent needs an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 for him to avail himself and offer his support to an investor.

"This was when he was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President and what must be given to him when finally in his presence," according to Tiger Eye.

Tiger Eye also alleged that Mr Boahen added that, an investor must also consider opportunities for the siblings of the Vice President for his full support, apart from the USD200, 000 appearance fee token to him.

Mr Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use it for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; President Akufo-Addo, and the Vice Presi-dent, in Ghana, the investigators said.

Mr Boahen also allegedly emphasised how easy it would be for him to introduce the supposed businessmen to the President at a point in their transactions.

"The President himself is also, like my uncle. He was my father's campaign manag-er when my father was running for office. So, he will also (come in)," Mr Boahen allegedly said in the video.

He, however, concluded, allegedly, that the Vice President was the most important power to be introduced to in the banking business.

"But you know (that) at the operational level, the Vice President is the one who handles everything. So, he's the guy we should go and meet."