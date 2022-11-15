Ghana: Chief Constructs Parade Ground for Ahafo Region Police Training School

The Omanhene of Ahafo Kenyasi, Nana Osei Lodi Abiri in partnership with ABKOJ Company Limited have constructed a training parade ground for the Ahafo Regional Police Training School to improve training of recruits in the Ahafo Region.

The GH¢470, 000 standard parade ground according to the General Manager of ABKOJ Company, Mr Samuel Aboagye, was his company and the Oman-hene's support to the Ghana Police Service to make policing in the Ahafo Region in particular more attractive and help eradicate crime.

Inaugurating the facility at the weekend at Ahafo Kenyasi Num-ber one, Mr Aboagye said: "We re-ceived an appeal just recently from the Regional Police Administration in the Ahafo Region to come to their aid to construct a training parade to recruit more Police in the region.

As part of our social cooperate responsibilities, we decided to pump in over GH¢ 400,000 to construct this edifice, which is the best in terms of quality, "he said.

Adding, we want to make polic-ing in our region more attractive and well equipped to solve crime issues in our community.

According to him, The Oman-hene Nana Osei Abiri has made an appeal to other cooperate entities to assist the Regional Police School by equipping them with gadgets and furniture to promote learning to combat criminal activities in the region.

"We have made our company such a way that we give back to the society.

Together with the Omanhene, we have made appeals to our sister companies and other companies to assist the training school to make it attractive to enhance policing in our community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government cannot do it alone, so we should all come together to help ourselves."

Speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Ahafo Regional Deputy Com-mander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Felix Kwesi Cos-mos commended the Omanhene of Kenyasi and its companies for the kind gesture and explained how the parade grounds would help the Police Training School.

"The Ahafo Police were unable to get the best training in terms of Marching due to the lack of parade grounds which is essential to the Police Service.

The instructors at the parade grounds will no longer go through the stress of teaching the recruits how to March properly to promote discipline in the Police Service.

I commend Omanhene and his entourage for this useful parade ground, "DCOP Cosmos concluded.