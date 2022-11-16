Ghana: Ecobank Offers Financial Literacy Training for Women-Led SMEs

Ecobank Ghana has reiterated its commitment to increasing finan-cial literacy and financial inclusion, particularly for women and youth in marginalised communities.

Speaking at a programme to mark EcobankDay held at UPSA in Accra, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Dan Sack-ey, "We recognise that financial literacy and financial inclusion are life-changing matters, and that is why we treat them very seriously. We are determined to help raise financial literacy, which in turn will drive financial inclusion in our local communities."

During the event, women-led Small and Medium-scale Enter-prises (SMEs) received knowl-edge and skills on financial tools from Ecobank Ghana to address essential everyday money deci-sions, such as bookkeeping, basic accounting, budgeting, savings and investments.

This training was organised to mark Ecobank Day, a flagship annual Corporate Social Responsi-bility programme, aimed at giving back to the communities in which the bank operates.

"Ecobank Ghana is committed to playing an important role in our communities as a meaningful contribution to the development of the African continent, in line with our overall corporate vision," Mr Sackey stressed.

Financial literacy, Mr Dan Sackey explained was the ability to use one's knowledge and skills acquired through education and training to effectively manage financial resources ideally for a lifetime of financial well-being.

He said financial inclusion meant having access to useful and affordable financial products and services to meet one's needs- pay-ments, savings, personal and small business loans, and insurance.

Mr Sackey said that financial literacy and financial inclusion were key enablers in reducing pov-erty and boosting prosperity.

He mentioned that as part of the bank's contributions to reduc-ing these statistics, the Ecobank family in Ghana held four simul-taneous events in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale to equip people in the SME sector with knowledge and skills to manage their finances effectively.

He disclosed that there was one slated to take place in Manya Krobo on a later date due to unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Sackey said the training was another avenue to provide the women and youth with easy access to opening accounts remotely as well as receiving and making pay-ments and sending funds to loved ones without visiting the branch.

He cautioned the customers of Ecobank to remain vigilant and not fall prey to the activities of fraudsters who were currently on the loose and defrauding unsus-pecting customers, especially as the festive season of Christmas and New Year drew near.

Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking for Eco-bank Ghana, Dr Edward Nartey Botchway, disclosed that the training took place simultaneous-ly in all the 33 African countries the bank operates with the same theme, "Financial Inclusion For All; Leave No One Behind" across the continent.

Dr Botchway said it was not a one-off event but rather Eco-bank would continue to engage the people to put to good use the knowledge and skills acquired from the training to better their lots in the Small and Medium-scale Enterprise sector.