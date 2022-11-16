Liberia: Cummings Explains Vision for Liberia

The standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) Mr. Alexander B, Cummings, says his desire to become President of Liberia is to change the current state of the country for the betterment of citizens.

"We desiring to be President of Liberia to change the lives of struggling Liberians", he says.

Mr. Cummings made the declaration here on Sunday, November 13, 2022, when the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) commissioned its mobilizers in Electoral Districts Four and Six, Montserrado County.

"We want to change the story of every citizen so that those who are desiring to get a job and education will have a job and education", he promised.

The CPP standard bearer says he wants every Liberian to have access to healthcare, running water and electricity, including equal opportunity for all.

He reminds that the young people of Liberia are the future of Liberia and there's a need to invest in them and provide them jobs.

He says it's important to equip the youths by providing them education and training opportunities so they can have a place in society.

Making remarks at the official commissioning ceremony, he notes that for too long Liberians have suffered, but the coming elections will usher in a new day for the country.

He called on residents of the two districts to join him in bringing relief to the vast majority of the Liberian people.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the head of Team Cummings, former Information Minister, Ambassador Lewis Brown charged the mobilizers to go thru out the length and breadth of Liberia, seeking votes to defeat the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-led government at the ballot box.

Amb. Brown said members of the ruling establishment are already panicking but they haven't seen anything yet, saying "We will show ourselves to them."

"You have been recruited, and ready to make the case for Mr. Cummings. We all have to work if we must rescue Liberia, beginning from districts Four and Six from the hands of these wicked people", he challenged the recruits.