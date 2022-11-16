Liberia: ABIC Provides Support to Underprivileged Youth

The Angie Brooks International Center (ABIC) for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace, and Security has provided support to six underprivileged youth groups.

The support comprising of empowerment packages is meant to help the beneficiaries to start up their businesses.

The program was held Friday, 11 November 2022 in the Township of West Point, with support from Global Initiative, and Resilience Fund.

The Township of West Point, Bentol City, Caldwell, New Georgia, Clara Town, and Old Road are the communities selected for the packages.

West Point and Caldwell are the two communities that have received their packages. It is expected that the other four communities will receive their part of the available packages.

The townships of West Point and Caldwell each received US$5,000 worth of equipment including a truck and tricycle.

The youth of Caldwell will be engaged in garbage collection and fumigation, while the youth of West Point will be engaged in garbage collection and recycling.

Also, New Georgia youth will be involved with supplying safe drinking water, while Bentol City will be involved with soap production.

Clara Town also will be involved in the public latrine initiative while Old Road will be involved with the salon and barber shop.

Last year, ABIC trained and certificated ninety disadvantaged youth in entrepreneurship.

Of that number, 15 people were selected from each slum community, including West Point, Caldwell, New Georgia, Bentol City, Clara Town, and Old Road.

They were selected from the midst of more than 250 disadvantaged youths from across 12 slum communities in rural and urban Montserrado County.

Each of the six selected communities was awarded US$5,000 seed fund for entrepreneurship.

In her welcoming remarks, the head of programs at ABIC, Gifty Mensah told the youth that their Article of Incorporation and Business Registration is to enable them to operate as legal entities.

"You have the support of ABIC anytime you face challenges. This is not the end of our engagement with you. We are going to elections, and we are going to be working with you all," she said.

Making the presentation, the Establishment Coordinator of ABIC Cllr. Yvette Chesson-Wureh encouraged the youth to do more and to make use of the opportunity they have.

"We want you to go out and work because the example that you are setting is not only for Liberia. I want you to make the best use of this opportunity and once that is done, you will rise and make it," said Cllr. Chesson-Wureh.

For this part, the Chief Investigator in the office of the Commissioner of Westport Community, Isaac T. Roberts thanked ABIC and its partners for a unique exercise.

He said the community embraces the initiative and will give it the fullest support because it will make a great impact not just for the youth, but for the entire community.

In separate remarks, the group managers, Samuel Treh of New Georgia, Alfred M. Kollie of Caldwell, Jesse Doe of West Point, and Precious Wilson, expressed thanks and gratitude to ABIC and partners for their support.