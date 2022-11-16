Liberia: CDC Launches 'Dollar-Rally' for 2023

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on Saturday, 12 November, launched a 'dollar rally' in preparation for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

President George Manneh Weah is seeking re-election in next year's elections against the opposition community.

The ruling party's quest for a second term bid will be launched despite some worrisome trends in the country including the prolonged scarcity of basic commodities on the Liberian market, including the nation's staple, rice.

The CDC -led government is also facing criticism for the delays in the conduct of the National Housing and Population Census, among other issues.

CDC Vice Chair for Operations and Publicity and Montserrado County District # 5 Representative Thomas Fallah said the dollar rally is intended to raise US$1m from partisans, supporters, and sympathizers.

He said the sole purpose of the rally is to renominate President Weah. According to Fallah, the renomination program is slated for December 20 this year at the famous Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

"For and on behalf of the Steering Committee alongside the President, George Weah, and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, and in my position as Vice Chair for Operations, I would thank you for coming," said Rep. Fallah.

"I want you all to know that we are the progenitor of the dollar rally in Liberia. We did this before that resulted in the election of President Weah and VP Taylor, and we can do it again," Rep. Fallah continued.

Also Speaking, CDC Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu said the ruling party remains committed to the fight for political and economic changes that will bring about improvement in the quality of life for all Liberians.

Morlu stated that the dollar rally is intended to support all activities leading to the petitioning program of President Weah on 20 December.

During the program, he said one million Liberians will converge at the SKD Sports Complex to grace the occasion and make sure that President Weah wins the 2023 elections in one round.

Meanwhile, the fundraiser brought together hundreds of partisans and sympathizers of the CDC at the party Headquarters in Congo Town.

The party raised approximately half a million on the day of the launch.

This is not the first time that the CDC has launched a dollar rally campaign.

In 2015, the party launched a similar fundraiser as motivation that brought President Weah to power.