Gambia: Kamaso Calls On Numukunda Kanyi to Relinquish Power At CRR FA

Sadibou Kamaso, a concerned football stakeholder, who is also the leader of the Team Restore Confidence, has called for the resignation of Numukunda Kanyi from the executive of the Central River Region Football Association (CRR FA) after being elected to serve on the current executive of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Mr. Kanyi, who is the president of the CRR FA executive, was also elected GFF 3rd Vice President during the August election.

It is understood that Kanyi, who, since his election at the current GFF executive in August, is yet to relinquish his presidential position at the CRR FA executive.

It's been four months after his election as the GFF current executive, but Numukunda Kanyi is still holding on to his presidential position at the CRR FA executive.

This among other things has made concerned football stakeholders to voice out their opinion as to why Mr. Kanyi is yet to relinquish power or his position at the regional FA as demanded by the constitution.

"It is shameful that up to date the current CRR FA executive doesn't know who is running their football because Numukunda Kanyi, who is the president, is still holding onto power," said Sadibou Kamaso in an interview with The Point Sports.

Ordinarily, it is okay for anyone to vie for any position, he says, adding that according to the GFF constitution, one should relinquish power or position in one executive, if you are vying for or elected into another executive position.

"This is a concern because there should be a president who should be able to sit there while Numukunda Kanyi holds on to his Vice President position at the GFF. He should allow somebody else to come up with fresh ideas as to how they should shape football in CRR," he said. "This means in the next election, one person can nominate himself for 2nd VP position and then go to URR or LRR and vie for another position there. GFF president and the three vices are elected. The other two male and female are elected. The seven regional FA presidents are also elected. So, they cannot be elected here and elected there."

Sadibou Kamaso vied for the GFF presidential position during the election in August but lost to the incumbent Lamin Kaba Bajo.

According to Kamaso, he contested for the presidency because he wanted to change the Gambian football for the better, saying that was why they had their mission to stimulate interest and passion.

"To bring football to the doorsteps of every Gambian would've been better done if we were in," Kamaso said. "The fact that we are not in, we can still do that from outside."

Reacting to the expressed concern, Numukunda Kanyi, president of CRR FA, said that Sadibou Kamaso did not have the right to call for his resignation as he (Kamaso) is not a stakeholder in his region.

"Mr. Sadibou Kamaso in his capacity doesn't have the right to ask me to resign from my position as CRR FA president because he's not a stakeholder in my region," he said in a telephone interview.

'Mba Kanyi', as he is fondly called, said further that Sadibou Kamaso and the others who are asking for his resignation in the CRR FA should come up with a proof that states that as the president of a Regional Football Association (RFA), he cannot be the GFF 3rd Vice President.

"There is no clause in our regional FA constitution which states that as president of RFA, you cannot be GFF 3rd Vice President."

Mr. Kanyi argued that there is a process which needs to be followed before handing over, saying it would be good to go after setting up the electoral committee, registering the candidates and setting a date for the election of the CRR FA.