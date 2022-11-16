Gambia: Over D1.2 Billion Kiang West Road Project On Course

Ministry of Transport

Apart from the ongoing OIC project, the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure is currently implementing another important road network project in Kiang West, covering a distance of 87km funded by government of The Gambia.

Construction work on the first phase of the project, which is to cover 39km, is progressing smoothly, starting from Sankandi to the interior of Western Kiang.

The ultimate aim of this first phase of the project is to connect major villages in Kiang, such as Kemoto, Tankular, Joly, Jali, Manduar, and the rest of the other settlements in the hinterland of Kiang West in a bid to create easy access to the main south bank road of The Gambia.

When completed in totality, the SanKandi - Karantaba road projects will link Kiang and Foni along the Bintang Bolong.

Again, the project is expected to connect tens of communities in that part of the country in terms of trade, access to health care services, education, and agriculture among other issues.

This landmark project will not only benefit the people of Kiang and the Lower River Region but The Gambia as a whole. Gai Construction Company is the contractor.