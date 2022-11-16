Gambia: Barrow Extols Ahmadiyya Jama'at for Remarkable Service to Gambia

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has extolled the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at for 'their remarkable service to The Gambia and humanity.'

During an audience with the Jama'at's Gambian Amir, Mr. Baba Trawally and a delegation of Ahmadi experts across various disciplines at State House on Wednesday, President Barrow expressed gratitude to the Ahmadiyya for their "quality services" to the nation, especially, in the fields of health and education.

Mr. Barrow told the Amir that Nusrat High School speaks volumes to the Jama'at's significant contribution to Gambian education and as a school of excellence and discipline, Nusrat continues to be an inspiration to Gambian students and their parents.

He recognised the Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital in Tallinding as relatively affordable with a highly disciplined team of medics rendering high quality medical services to the sick.

While assuring them of his government's full support for their development projects, Mr. Barrow informed Amir Trawally and delegation that he has assigned the Agriculture Ministry to map out viable rice production sites across the country to be fully developed by both the state and genuine investors.

Mr. Barrow lamented the occupational imbalances in the informal sectors of the country and emphasised the need for technical skill centres in every region to close the gap on foreign domination in areas like fishing, carpentry, auto-mechanics and the retail and wholesale business. He reiterated the need for training our people to change the status quo. The Jama'at, he noted, is a serious and well organised institution with the capacity to deliver on these projects. The President of the Republic strongly encouraged religious tolerance, understanding and unity for the success and progress of The Gambia.

Speaking earlier to update the Gambian leader and seek his endorsement for a list of new projects, Amir Trawally praised Allah for the meeting with Mr. Barrow and congratulated the Gambian leader on his December presidential election victory that was conducted peacefully. He observed that The Gambia is progressing successfully but the Government cannot do it all. "The Jama'at will continue to work with the Government in the health, education and agriculture sectors and render other humanitarian needs," the Amir said.

Reporting on major projects that the Jama'at intends to carry out, the Amir mentioned the construction of an International Technical College to be situated in Lower Niumi District, North Bank Region and an agricultural "Food Basket Programme for Africa" led by the International Association of Ahmadi Architects and Engineers (IAAAE). 'The Africa Food Basket Project' is geared towards rice production to feed the population and potentially, export to Europe, which is the wish of their Supreme Leader, the Khalifa.

Amir Trawally requests Government's support in the acquisition of land, measuring some 25-30 hectares for the venture, preferably in Jangjangbureh, Central River Region (CRR). He revealed that both local and international experts will collaborate in the realisation of the project.

Amir Trawally also said that Humanity First, The Gambia, is currently drilling 20 boreholes for domestic needs nationwide and 20 more will be drilled in rural areas where access to portable drinking water remains elusive. A modern village pilot project in Sari Malang, CRR on renewable energy, water and solar PVC system for lighting in homes and streets will be replicated in other parts of The Gambia. Murreh Kunda in Upper River Region (URR), Wuli East and its two neighbouring communities, will benefit from the expansion of the modern village project, he disclosed.

He announced that the Jama'at is currently working with Humanity First, UK to build a state of the art referral Hospital in West Coast Region. The Amir craved the President's support in the allocation of land for the construction of the said hospital.

On Dental Surgery at the Ahmadiyya Hospital, the Amir stated that in less than two weeks, no one should travel to Senegal for dental treatment as the latest machines for dental surgery and implants are being installed.

Mr. Ebrima G. Sankareh, the Government Spokesperson, who led the delegation to State House, highlighted the urgency of the proposed 'Africa Food Basket Project' as well as the International Technical College, which he reasoned, will significantly improve skills development among Gambian youth and alleviate our dependency on imported rice.