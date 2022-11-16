Gambia: Faji Kunda Ladies, Bena Bundung Ladies Share Spoils in Sesdo Women's Nawetan

15 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Aja Beyai

Faji Kunda Ladies and Bena Bundung Ladies on Saturday shared the spoils in the opening match of Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO).

Played at the Serrekunda East Mini-Stadium, the women's 'nawetan' is organised by Scorpion TV and Gam Women's Football Fans.

Both sides were very sloppy at the back during the match.

The Gambia Police forward Jabou Jobarteh opened the scores for Faji Kunda Ladies in the 18th minute of the match from a stunning strike.

Bena Bundung Ladies reacted for an equalizer and created some goal-scoring chances.

Sainabou Ceesay levelled matters for Bena Bundung Ladies before half time from a brilliant strike.

The Gambia Armed Forces sensational striker Mama Jarju scored the second goal for Bena Bundung Ladies in the 49th minute of the match from an excellent half-volley.

The Gambia Police Force forward Jabou Jabarteh levelled matters for Faji Kunda Ladies in the 60th minute of the match.

Jabou Jobarteh netted a brace for Faji Kunda Ladies during the match.

The opening match was witnessed by high profile dignitaries such as The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), and the Grassroots Football Manger Alagie Nyassi, who took the kick-off.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, Waa Abuko also drew 1-1 with Tallinding Ladies.

Tallinding Ladies opened the scores through Raptim FC striker Kaddijatou Jallow in the 5th minute of the match before Abuko United full-back Naffiesatou Colley (alias Zala) levelled the scores for Waa Abuko in the 28th minute from a spectacular free-kick to cancel Kaddijatou Jallow's 5th minute opener.

