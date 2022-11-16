Gambia to Commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

15 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Njie

Ministry of Transport

The Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure and partners in road safety, would join the rest of the world to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance on 20 November 2022.

The slogan for this year's commemoration is to REMEMBER those who died, SUPPORT those who survived and ACT for JUSTICE.

One main objective for the commemoration of the day is to raise public awareness of road safety issues and provide a platform for victims of road traffic accidents to share their ordeal with fellow road users.

According to information, the day is solely dedicated to victims of road accidents by the United Nations resolution passed and adopted on 26 October 2005 to mark the day on the third Sunday in November each year as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The day also provides an opportunity to remind the government, civil society, private sector, development partners, and road users of their responsibility to make roads safer.

Activities for the day would include a march past from Nusrat junction on the Brikama highway to the Buffer Zone in Tallinding, where speeches would be delivered by the authorities in the transport sector, and presentation of gifts to road crash survivors and families of road crash casualties.

There will be radio and television talk shows priority to the event.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.