Gambia to Commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Ministry of Transport

The Gambia, through the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure and partners in road safety, would join the rest of the world to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance on 20 November 2022.

The slogan for this year's commemoration is to REMEMBER those who died, SUPPORT those who survived and ACT for JUSTICE.

One main objective for the commemoration of the day is to raise public awareness of road safety issues and provide a platform for victims of road traffic accidents to share their ordeal with fellow road users.

According to information, the day is solely dedicated to victims of road accidents by the United Nations resolution passed and adopted on 26 October 2005 to mark the day on the third Sunday in November each year as World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The day also provides an opportunity to remind the government, civil society, private sector, development partners, and road users of their responsibility to make roads safer.

Activities for the day would include a march past from Nusrat junction on the Brikama highway to the Buffer Zone in Tallinding, where speeches would be delivered by the authorities in the transport sector, and presentation of gifts to road crash survivors and families of road crash casualties.

There will be radio and television talk shows priority to the event.