Gambia: Gunjur, Brikama Share Plunder in WCR Super Nawetan

15 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur and Brikama on Sunday shared the spoils in the 2022 West Coast Region super 'nawetan' zonal football tournament following their goalless draw in their Group B fixture played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

The Coastal Town boys dominated Brikama in the midfield and made some occasional goal-scoring attempts but failed to capitalise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur maintained their composure and dominated the match, crafting numerous goal-scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them.

Brikama, on the other hand, also created a few goal-scoring chances but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended goalless.

The draw earned Brikama 4 points in Group B after two group matches.

Gunjur now clutch 1 point in Group B following their goalless draw with Brikama.

Meanwhile, Farato, Busumbala and Yundum (FABY) drew goalless with COSDA at the Yundum Football Field to share the spoils in the annual West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football tournament.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.