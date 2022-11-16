Gambia: Gunjur, Brikama Share Plunder in WCR Super Nawetan

Gunjur and Brikama on Sunday shared the spoils in the 2022 West Coast Region super 'nawetan' zonal football tournament following their goalless draw in their Group B fixture played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

The Coastal Town boys dominated Brikama in the midfield and made some occasional goal-scoring attempts but failed to capitalise on them thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Gunjur maintained their composure and dominated the match, crafting numerous goal-scoring opportunities but failed to materialise on them.

Brikama, on the other hand, also created a few goal-scoring chances but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended goalless.

The draw earned Brikama 4 points in Group B after two group matches.

Gunjur now clutch 1 point in Group B following their goalless draw with Brikama.

Meanwhile, Farato, Busumbala and Yundum (FABY) drew goalless with COSDA at the Yundum Football Field to share the spoils in the annual West Coast Region super nawetan zonal football tournament.