West Africa: Gambia Hosts 2nd ERERA Forum

The Gambia Public Utility and Regulatory Authority recently hosted the second ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) held at the Kairaba Conference Center in Bijilo.

This year's theme was: 'Energy Security in the ECOWAS Region Through Interdependence'

In his welcoming statement, Mr. Laurent Kocou Rodrigue TOSSOU, chairman of ERERA said that they are facing increasing pressure on oil prices, which increase the costs of energy supply for States and production costs for electricity companies.

He said that they face rising commodity supply costs and inflation, which affects the competitiveness and growth of their economies, adding that they are also facing strong growth in energy demand with infrastructure and supply that do not always meet the requirements in terms of availability and quality.

Chairman TOSSOU further said that, as a result, providing sufficient energy to meet the requirements of a growing population with rising living standards will require strong commitments by policymakers to energy supply and energy efficiency.

He continued that, the issue of mobilising financing for the development of these infrastructures remains insufficient and crucial for States.

'There is a strong need for harmonisation (institutions and regulations) to create a coherent, stable, and attractive investment framework in the region,' he pointed out.

The director of PURA, Yusupha M. Jobe said the theme of this year's forum was fitting and timely, as their collective demand for reliable energy supply increases.

Director Jobe stated that, forums like that accord them the opportunity to discuss major challenges encountered and offer smart approaches to better the energy sector.

He opined that ERERA members should consider more initiatives related to the promotion of training and twining programs to build capacities and share experiences.

'We can encourage countries to enter into bilateral agreements to increase performance and responsiveness pending the arrival of the regional grid', the PURA director alluded.

Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Hon. Abdoulie Jobe said in the context of the Gambia they have seen the benefit of regional cooperations in many ways.

The importance of electricity is an integral part of their roadmap which currently accounts for about 30% of the energy consumption.

Another speaker was Ousman A. Bah, Minister of Communication and Digital Infrastructure, representing the vice president of The Gambia shared similar sentiments on the importance of the forum.

In his statement, said the Gambia has experienced 20 years of energy regulation which has gradually brought cost, long trade, and introduction of Integrated Distribution Planning (IDP) energy.

The availability and access to modern energy services are not only vital in reducing poverty in the regions but a crucial weapon to maintain and sustain peace and security in sub-Saharan Africa.