Gambia: Macdonald Utd Triumph Over Makan Bi in Banjul Nawetan

Macdonald United FC on Sunday defeated Makan Bi FC 1-0 in the 2022 Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe-sponsored Banjul 'nawetan' played at the Banjul Mini-Stadium.

Midfield maestro Biran Sarr gave Macdonald FC the lead in the 48th minute from an excellent header, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Banjul Central heavyweights.

Makan Bi FC reacted for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Macdonald FC.

Makan Bi will contend to win their next match to stay in the annual Banjul nawetan after slipping to Macdonald United FC.