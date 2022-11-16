Gambia: Macdonald Utd Triumph Over Makan Bi in Banjul Nawetan

15 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Macdonald United FC on Sunday defeated Makan Bi FC 1-0 in the 2022 Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe-sponsored Banjul 'nawetan' played at the Banjul Mini-Stadium.

Midfield maestro Biran Sarr gave Macdonald FC the lead in the 48th minute from an excellent header, which eventually proved to be the winner for the Banjul Central heavyweights.

Makan Bi FC reacted for an equaliser but to no avail thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Macdonald FC.

Makan Bi will contend to win their next match to stay in the annual Banjul nawetan after slipping to Macdonald United FC.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.