Gambia: Africell Brings the 2022 WC On GRTS

Africell will lead the National broadcaster's coverage of the 22nd edition of the FIFA world scheduled to kick off in Doha, Qatar on 20 November 2022.

This agreement was made on Thursday at Africell HQ between the heads of the two institutions in Hussien Diab Ghanem, CEO of Africell and Mr. Malick jeng DG of GRTS.

CEO Ghanem spoke of the long standing relations between the institutions' partnership over all major sporting activities over the last two decades. He said Africell has always been in support of Gambian sports and will continue to strive in bringing major activities "on our screens."

Set to be the 22nd edition of the world football championships, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to be a special one considering it would be the first time that a Middle Eastern country hosts a football World Cup.

Malick Jeng, DG of GRTS, commended Africell for their contribution towards national development.

Mr. Musa Sise, director of Corporate Affairs, responsible for the overall supervision of the coverage on TV, said this is another event Africell wishes to showcase the cordial relation that has existed between the two institutions. It also promises to be an exciting tournament as it continuous to be a complete Gambian affair even though "we missed out on qualification."

"We will bring in panelist with an insightful knowledge of the game."

"A total of 64 matches will be screen from the 20 November to 18 December 2022 when the finals will be played."

This will also be the second time that the FIFA World Cup will be hosted in Asia. The 2002 FIFA World Cup was co-hosted by Japan and South Korea.

A total of eight stadiums spread around a 55 mile radius across five different Qatari cities will host 32 teams.