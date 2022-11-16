Liberia: Minister Wilson Wants Unity in Taekwondo Federation

-As LTF Inducts New Leadership

Monrovia-Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson has called on the new leadership of the Liberia Taekwondo Federation (LTF) reawaken the spirit of unity within the federation.

Minister Wilson speaking at the induction ceremony of the Taekwondo new leadership said it's time for the federation members to forget the past and work together for the betterment of the sports in Liberia.

Minster Wilson first congratulated Master Junior Pewee Russian for the effort made in putting Liberia on the map of Taekwondo.

According to Minster Wilson when he was appointed as Minister of Youth and Sorts, Master Pewee Russian was one of the persons that approach him to help solve the problem with in the LTF.

"Let me congratulate Master Russian and members of his entire leadership that has been inducted into office because I believed over 25 years ago when I served as assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports , Master Russian was in this Taekwondo and Karate business and he used to train under our Newport Street office at the time so am a living testimony of the commitment he has for Taekwondo and I hope you as president of the federation will listen to the call of your members" Minister Wilson said.

For his part the newly inducted into President of the Taekwondo Federation Master Pewee Russian paid homage to his fellow LTF members that elected him and promised to work hand in hand with all of them for the development of the Sport.

He promised to take Liberian athletes at a higher level not only in Liberian competitions but in all major Taekwondo competitions on the African continents and the world at large.

"I'm please to say thank you to our Taekwondo veterans, to all my fellow athletes that elected me to serve as president for this noble institution of ours and also to members of the Sports Writers Association (SWAL) because it's a dream come true.

"I want to say thank you to the People Republic of China because they stood by me when I was rejected and they give me the courage which helped to bring me does far in the game of Taekwondo." The LTF President said.

Ahmed Tukpah who served as Chairman of the LTF just ended Special election, called on Master Russian to always listen to the calls of members of his federation if he wants development for Taekwondo in Liberia.