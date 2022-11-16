Liberia: A High-Power Fisheries and Maritime Delegation Arrives in Monrovia

Monrovia — A high-power delegation from the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) of the European Commission has arrived in Monrovia as guest of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and the Liberia Maritime Authority.

The Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) is a unit of the European Commission, responsible for the policy area of fisheries, the Law of the Sea and Maritime Affairs of the European Union.

According to a NaFAA press release issued Tuesday November 15, 2022, the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) of the European Commission is in Monrovia to hold high level discussions with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and the Liberia Maritime Authority on fisheries and maritime issues.

The high-level fisheries and maritime discussions will officially begin Wednesday November 16, 2022 at NaFAA's Corporate headquarters.

The fisheries and maritime delegation is in Liberia to ascertain progress made by the Liberian government through its fisheries and Maritime authorities on the lifting of the yellow card imposed on fisheries activities since 2016.

A NaFAA press release also states that on Thursday November 17, 2022, the fisheries and maritime delegation will be led on a tour of the Fisheries Monitoring Center at NaFAA's Pier office near Coast Guard on Bushrod Island.

At the same time, on the same day, the European Commission delegation will also be led on a tour of the Freeport of Monrovia.

Meanwhile, Liberia was issued the yellow card in 2016 as a result of a fishing vessel that was placed on the black list but was at the same time fishing in Liberian waters thus showing its lack of effective regulatory and monitoring control of distant water fishing flagged vessels.