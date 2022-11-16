Liberia: 20 LRA Auditors Undergo Professional Training

Monrovia — Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) tax auditors are undergoing a week-long professional training in tax audit in Paynesville.

The training is focused on the gaming industry, to enhance the skills of the auditors to conduct efficient audits and compliance checks in the gaming industry of Liberia.

Speaking when he addressed the opening session, LRA Commissioner for Domestic Tax Department, Darlingston Y. Talery, described the training as a vital initiative geared toward staff capacity enhancement in administering effective tax audits of the gaming sector.

He encouraged participants to take interest in the training to acquire new skills set and expand their scope in tax auditing in a bid to mobilize more revenue from the sector. "I urge you to open up your minds, ask all the questions and use this opportunity to learn and make yourself better... and help mobilize more revenue for Liberia," Commissioner Talery stated.