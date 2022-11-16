Ghana: Support Minister to Implement Education Reforms - Rev. Prof. Mantey

The Moderator of the Pres-byterian Church of Ghana, Rt Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, has admonished stakeholders in educa-tion to offer their unflinching sup-port to the Minister of Education to enable him implement his vision for the sector.

He said there was no doubt that the steps taken so far by the min-ister would lead to the transforma-tion of education in the country, however, it would require the support and commitment of all stakeholders for it to be realised.

"Your coming here today is a major eye opener to us and we appreciate the great work you are doing for the educational sector. Everything you have said here clearly shows that you really un-derstand education and you know the level where you want to take the country's education to," he emphasised.

Prof. Mantey made the call when the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum called on the leadership of the church at its head office at Osu, in Accra on Monday.

The visit formed part of the minister's broader engagement with Faith-Based Organisations (FBO) in the country.

It aimed at dialoguing and deep-ening stakeholder engagement on developments in the education sector.

In addition, it was intended to share ideas and explain govern-ment policies on education with specific emphasis on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as seek opinions of the FBOs on other issues relating to the devel-opment of education and other facets of life in the country.

Rt Rev. Prof. Mantey commend-ed the minister for the initiative and pledged the support of the Presbyterian Church in the educa-tional transformation agenda of the government.

He said particularly the church was ready to partner government in the development of Science Technology Engineering Mathe-matics (STEM) education in the country.

Dr Adutwum on his part lauded the church and other FBOs in the country for their support to the development of education and other areas in the country.

He said everything possible was being done by the government to shape the fortunes of the country through education, stressing that "Education is the key to poverty alleviation for all."

The Education Minister pledged to deepen ties with all FBOs in the country to help improve the performance of the country's economy.

He spent some time enumerat-ing some of the development in the education sector and reforms being introduced to catapult the economy to match the 21st Centu-ry job market standard.

Dr Adutwum singled out the Presbyterian Church for its commitment to the promotion of quality education in the country.

He said apart from the Presby-terian Boys Senior High School (Legon Presec) the other Presbyte-rian Schools in Techimentia, Ber-ekum and Bechem were equally doing very well due to the unique education management style of the church.