Ghana: 'Ahava Extravagant' Musical Outreach Held At Kasoa Central Baptist Church

Kasoa — Getty and Friends, a gospel artiste in collaboration with Heavenly Praize, a duet, on Sunday held a musical outreach programme at the Central Baptist Church, Kasoa in the Central Region.

Dubbed "Ahava Extravagant," the event was held on the theme "The Worship Awakening."

Rev. Charles Sekum, Co-Found-er, Heavenly Praize explained that Ahava was a Hebrew word which meant "love of God" and that the programme was to proclaim the good news of Christ's love and salvation for believers.

"This is a new programme we are introducing into the system. And we intend to make it an annual event from henceforth," he added.

He said the programme also formed part of the maiden activi-ties sidelined to be undertaken till mid-December.

Rev. Sekum also said about five other worship outreach pro-grammes in other parts of the Central and Ahafo Regions.

He noted that the two groups would also embark on some clean up exercises and make presenta-tions to some prisons and senior high schools.

Pastor Getty Oduro-Annan known in the entertainment circles as Getty and Friends said that it was imperative for people to differentiate between the know-ing about the loving of God and receiving the love of God.

"Many of us hear about the love of God but receiving it becomes a problem because we think we are sinners. Yes we fall short but the love of Christ is sufficient," she added.

Pastor Oduro-Annan empha-sised that the visit to some prisons was to assure prisoners that they were still secured of God's love.

"It doesn't matter even if you are in prison. God's love can still be experienced. So we are sharing the love in the prisons as well. We are sharing it in the schools and we are sharing it among the people.

"So we are sharing the love of God by helping people worship. When the love is abundant in your heart you just flow with grati-tude and flow with worship," she added.